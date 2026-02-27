Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4,258.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft accounts for 1.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $137,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

NYSE DB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.