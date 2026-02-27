Banco Santander S.A. Has $162.97 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $162,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 3.2%

Broadcom stock opened at $321.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

