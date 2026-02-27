Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes $951,000 Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 16.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.27.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

