NiCE $NICE Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NiCE were worth $148,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NiCE by 116.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,238,000 after acquiring an additional 659,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 538,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NiCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiCE by 59.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded NiCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. NiCE has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

