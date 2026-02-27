Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,833,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $151,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $94.53 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 468,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,986,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

