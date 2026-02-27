AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average of $222.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

