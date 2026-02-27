DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394,162 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $344,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $376.93 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results — TSMC reported $3.11 EPS and $30.65B revenue with a 45% net margin and 36% ROE, reinforcing its cash-generative operating profile. Earnings Release

Strong quarterly results — TSMC reported $3.11 EPS and $30.65B revenue with a 45% net margin and 36% ROE, reinforcing its cash-generative operating profile. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and upbeat guidance — management boosted the annual dividend ~28% (TWD 18 → TWD 23) and guided to strong revenue growth (cited ~38% for Q1), which supports income and growth narratives. Dividend & Guidance Article

Dividend increase and upbeat guidance — management boosted the annual dividend ~28% (TWD 18 → TWD 23) and guided to strong revenue growth (cited ~38% for Q1), which supports income and growth narratives. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI upside — analyst coverage highlights TSMC’s dominance in AI chip manufacturing and forecasts AI-related wafer/service revenue growing at a high CAGR (reported as ~60% through 2029), supporting multi‑year demand. AI Growth Article

Longer-term AI upside — analyst coverage highlights TSMC’s dominance in AI chip manufacturing and forecasts AI-related wafer/service revenue growing at a high CAGR (reported as ~60% through 2029), supporting multi‑year demand. Positive Sentiment: Demand tailwinds from Nvidia & the AI cycle — coverage notes Nvidia’s AI surge has lifted chip demand and investor enthusiasm for foundries, helping TSMC reach new market-cap milestones. Nvidia/Tailwind Article

Demand tailwinds from Nvidia & the AI cycle — coverage notes Nvidia’s AI surge has lifted chip demand and investor enthusiasm for foundries, helping TSMC reach new market-cap milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in international ETFs and buy-side interest — TSMC features in large ex‑US ETFs (eg. VEU) and has an average “Buy” consensus from brokerages, which supports sustained institutional demand but also ties performance to international flows. VEU/ETF Article

Inclusion in international ETFs and buy-side interest — TSMC features in large ex‑US ETFs (eg. VEU) and has an average “Buy” consensus from brokerages, which supports sustained institutional demand but also ties performance to international flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst lists and momentum coverage — TSMC is frequently cited among stocks near 52‑week highs with further upside potential, keeping it on investors’ watchlists but also highlighting valuation scrutiny. Zacks Momentum Article

Analyst lists and momentum coverage — TSMC is frequently cited among stocks near 52‑week highs with further upside potential, keeping it on investors’ watchlists but also highlighting valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking after a strong run — TSMC has recently hit 52‑week highs and some of today’s pullback looks like short‑term profit‑taking and rebalancing by funds that locked gains. 52‑Week High Article

Profit‑taking after a strong run — TSMC has recently hit 52‑week highs and some of today’s pullback looks like short‑term profit‑taking and rebalancing by funds that locked gains. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and market‑rotation risks — commentators note rising geopolitical concerns and a broader rotation away from U.S. tech that could increase perceived execution or supply‑chain risk for Taiwan‑based exporters. Geopolitical Risk Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

