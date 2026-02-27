DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $254,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

LLY stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $925.14. The company has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

