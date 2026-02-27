DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. The trade was a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $56,920,935. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.