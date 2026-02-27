DNB Asset Management AS Sells 96,797 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,797 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $455,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 149,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $321.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.76 and its 200-day moving average is $342.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

