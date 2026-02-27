DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $99,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Very strong top‑line and segment growth — Q4 revenue rose ~44–45%, GMV and fintech (Mercado Pago) surged, and user additions accelerated; company cites AI investments as a revenue/efficiency driver.

Market/institutional view: some analysts and institutional holders see the pullback as a buying opportunity — institutional ownership is high and a number of firms retained Buy/Outperform ratings after the print.

Recent inflows/new positions: at least one asset manager (SQUADRA) initiated/added a material stake, signaling active investor interest on weakness.

Analyst reactions: several firms cut price targets (examples: Barclays, Cantor, Wedbush, BTIG) but generally kept positive ratings — view is that cuts reflect near‑term margin pressure rather than a change to the long‑term thesis.

Leadership/strategy update: management is accelerating investments in AI, logistics and credit to capture penetration in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina — a strategic choice that supports long‑term TAM but clouds near‑term profitability.

EPS miss and margin compression: Q4 EPS (~$11.03) missed consensus, driven by higher spending (lowered free‑shipping thresholds, logistics and credit growth) — investors punished the miss and the uncertainty about when margins will recover.

Aftermath: the mixed print triggered sharp intraday selling and some analysts trimmed near‑term estimates; margin risk is the principal downside catalyst while revenue growth is intact.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.67.

MELI opened at $1,740.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,052.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,165.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,654.24 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

