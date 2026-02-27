Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 16,303 T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 190,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

