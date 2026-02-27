Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FBCG opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

