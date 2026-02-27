Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,388 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Tempus AI by 1,515.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $10,899,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,941,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,206,903.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 596,035 shares of company stock worth $37,505,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $55.41 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

