Erste Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,831 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $47,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,391,000 after buying an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after buying an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,911,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,596,000 after purchasing an additional 495,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $198.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

