Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.3% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of iShares Gold Trust worth $137,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

IAU stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09.

Trending Headlines about iShares Gold Trust

About iShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.