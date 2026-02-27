Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

GS opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $835.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

