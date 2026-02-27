Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $47.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,437 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.14.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Head‑to‑head Phase 3 data show oral GLP‑1 candidate orforglipron delivered superior A1C reduction and greater weight loss vs. oral semaglutide; Lilly has submitted orforglipron widely and is eyeing potential U.S. action in Q2 — a major fundamental catalyst for LLY. Lilly’s oral GLP-1, orforglipron, delivered superior blood sugar control and weight loss compared to oral semaglutide in head-to-head type 2 diabetes trial published in The Lancet
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are lifting sentiment: RBC started coverage at “Outperform” with a $1,250 PT and Guggenheim nudged its target higher — these institutional signals support upside expectations. RBC Capital Starts Eli Lilly (LLY) at Outperform Guggenheim adjusts price target on Eli Lilly to $1,168
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile media support: Jim Cramer publicly favored Eli Lilly over Novo Nordisk, which can amplify retail and momentum flows into LLY. Jim Cramer Recommends Eli Lilly over Novo Nordisk
- Positive Sentiment: Capacity and R&D investments: building permits for a $77M expansion in Concord and deployment of the LillyPod supercomputer at HQ signal expanded manufacturing and AI/R&D capability to support scale-up if demand accelerates. Eli Lilly plans $77M expansion of manufacturing campus in Concord Eli Lilly begins using ‘LillyPod’ supercomputer at Indy HQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnership and practice initiatives (OTF/OMA collaboration) expand clinician adoption pathways for obesity care but are longer‑term adoption plays rather than immediate revenue drivers. OTF + Lilly Collaboration Update on Registration Response | OMA QI Scaling Initiative Gains National Response
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape: smaller rivals like Viking and other oral programs keep the market dynamic, but most are earlier‑stage — worth monitoring as potential future threats or M&A targets rather than immediate disrupters. Viking Therapeutics: The High-Stakes Weight Loss Contender (LLY)
- Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk’s recent GLP‑1 list‑price cuts and broader pricing scrutiny create concerns about margin and pricing dynamics in the obesity/GLP‑1 market — this is a principal reason for near‑term volatility and contributed to recent intraday weakness in LLY. Eli Lilly stock down: Novo cut GLP‑1 prices
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.