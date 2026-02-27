Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $47.18 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,437 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $925.14.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

