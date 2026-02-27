Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 151,464 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,464 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.62% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $61,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 3,965,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 329,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 306.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 433,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,060,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 46.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Insider Activity at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.