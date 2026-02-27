Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 438,411 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,411 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 4.74% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $108,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,003.46. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $506,664.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,033.47. This represents a 12.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

