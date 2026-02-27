Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,859 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,859 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 640,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

NYSE:TSM opened at $376.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results — TSMC reported $3.11 EPS and $30.65B revenue with a 45% net margin and 36% ROE, reinforcing its cash-generative operating profile. Earnings Release

Strong quarterly results — TSMC reported $3.11 EPS and $30.65B revenue with a 45% net margin and 36% ROE, reinforcing its cash-generative operating profile. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and upbeat guidance — management boosted the annual dividend ~28% (TWD 18 → TWD 23) and guided to strong revenue growth (cited ~38% for Q1), which supports income and growth narratives. Dividend & Guidance Article

Dividend increase and upbeat guidance — management boosted the annual dividend ~28% (TWD 18 → TWD 23) and guided to strong revenue growth (cited ~38% for Q1), which supports income and growth narratives. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI upside — analyst coverage highlights TSMC’s dominance in AI chip manufacturing and forecasts AI-related wafer/service revenue growing at a high CAGR (reported as ~60% through 2029), supporting multi‑year demand. AI Growth Article

Longer-term AI upside — analyst coverage highlights TSMC’s dominance in AI chip manufacturing and forecasts AI-related wafer/service revenue growing at a high CAGR (reported as ~60% through 2029), supporting multi‑year demand. Positive Sentiment: Demand tailwinds from Nvidia & the AI cycle — coverage notes Nvidia’s AI surge has lifted chip demand and investor enthusiasm for foundries, helping TSMC reach new market-cap milestones. Nvidia/Tailwind Article

Demand tailwinds from Nvidia & the AI cycle — coverage notes Nvidia’s AI surge has lifted chip demand and investor enthusiasm for foundries, helping TSMC reach new market-cap milestones. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in international ETFs and buy-side interest — TSMC features in large ex‑US ETFs (eg. VEU) and has an average “Buy” consensus from brokerages, which supports sustained institutional demand but also ties performance to international flows. VEU/ETF Article

Inclusion in international ETFs and buy-side interest — TSMC features in large ex‑US ETFs (eg. VEU) and has an average “Buy” consensus from brokerages, which supports sustained institutional demand but also ties performance to international flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst lists and momentum coverage — TSMC is frequently cited among stocks near 52‑week highs with further upside potential, keeping it on investors’ watchlists but also highlighting valuation scrutiny. Zacks Momentum Article

Analyst lists and momentum coverage — TSMC is frequently cited among stocks near 52‑week highs with further upside potential, keeping it on investors’ watchlists but also highlighting valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking after a strong run — TSMC has recently hit 52‑week highs and some of today’s pullback looks like short‑term profit‑taking and rebalancing by funds that locked gains. 52‑Week High Article

Profit‑taking after a strong run — TSMC has recently hit 52‑week highs and some of today’s pullback looks like short‑term profit‑taking and rebalancing by funds that locked gains. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and market‑rotation risks — commentators note rising geopolitical concerns and a broader rotation away from U.S. tech that could increase perceived execution or supply‑chain risk for Taiwan‑based exporters. Geopolitical Risk Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

