Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 197,841 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197,841 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

