iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.38 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.