Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 629,851 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $828,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Oracle by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded ORCL to Outperform with a $185 price target, calling the recent selloff a buying opportunity and citing easing OpenAI risks and long-term cloud/AI spending tailwinds. It’s time to buy Oracle shares after the sell-off, says Oppenheimer
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle extended and expanded its title partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a multi-year deal that highlights OCI’s role in powering race performance and a new AI-powered trackside strategy agent — a PR win that underscores Oracle’s cloud/AI product relevance. Oracle Red Bull Racing Extends Title Partnership with Oracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst attention (price-target revisions and coverage changes) is increasing trading volume and volatility; some outlets highlight differing views on valuation and AI exposure rather than unanimous conviction. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Jumps after Catching an Analyst Upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions covering the June 12–Dec 16, 2025 period (several deadlines around April 6, 2026). The proliferation of filings increases legal overhang and could pressure the stock if cases advance. ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Oracle Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ORCL
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool and other outlets flags three “red flags” — notably concerns that Oracle’s heavy capex and AI infrastructure buildout may not yet be producing commensurate revenue growth, keeping upside hinged on execution. 3 Red Flags Investors Should Consider Before Buying Oracle Stock
Insiders Place Their Bets
Oracle Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE ORCL opened at $150.26 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
