Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 629,851 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $828,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Oracle by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 90,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $150.26 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

