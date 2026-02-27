Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,261 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer’s BRAFTOVI regimen for metastatic colorectal cancer — expands label to first‑line use, supporting upside to oncology sales and the “bull case” narratives for PFE. Pfizer’s Braftovi Regimen Wins Complete FDA Nod For Colorectal Cancer Treatment
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses argue the BRAFTOVI approval could re‑shape Pfizer’s growth outlook in oncology, providing a clear revenue catalyst if uptake in first‑line mCRC is strong. The Bull Case For Pfizer (PFE) Could Change Following New First-Line BRAFTOVI Colorectal Cancer Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer secures rights to a new GLP‑1 candidate as the company broadens its obesity pipeline — a strategic move to chase a large market and diversify future revenue streams. Pfizer secures rights to new GLP-1 as obesity push gathers pace
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend narrative remains supportive: articles highlighting Pfizer’s 6%+ yield and retiree flows into dividend funds underscore investor appetite for PFE income, which can stabilize the stock. Love Dividends? 1 Stock to Buy Now With a Yield Over 6%.
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Pfizer from “strong sell” to “hold,” a modest positive signal but not a bullish re‑rating; it may temper short‑term selling. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Underperform and $25 target, warning of an “insurmountable” $15B–$20B revenue decline through 2030 — a bearish structural thesis that could cap valuation upside. RBC Capital Initiates Pfizer (PFE) with $25 Target, Warns of Structural Revenue Headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Pfizer terminated an early‑stage ulcerative colitis study — a pipeline setback that reduces optionality in immunology and may modestly pressure sentiment. Pfizer Terminates Early-Stage Ulcerative Colitis Drug Study
Pfizer Stock Performance
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
