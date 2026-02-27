Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after buying an additional 366,250 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 945,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,717 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 168,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,435 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $13,880,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $239.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $321.80 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

