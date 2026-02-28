BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.71. 4,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 21,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

BHST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioHarvest Sciences by 676.1% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 168,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioHarvest Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BioHarvest Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of plant-based active ingredients through proprietary cell-culture technology. By growing undifferentiated plant cells in controlled bioreactor environments, the company aims to produce full-spectrum phytonutrients and botanical compounds that are difficult to obtain through traditional farming methods. This approach is designed to deliver consistent, high-purity extracts with reduced environmental impact and supply-chain variability.

The company’s product portfolio focuses on applications across the cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and health-and-wellness markets.

