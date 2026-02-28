Voyager Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACHW) Trading Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2799.

Voyager Acquisition Stock Down 10.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

