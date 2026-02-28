DNB Asset Management AS Has $34.04 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,138 shares of company stock worth $16,160,598. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

