Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Stock Holdings Decreased by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,798,000 after buying an additional 23,241,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,895 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 289,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 465,988 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

