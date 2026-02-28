DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Purchased by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises 9.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of DoubleVerify worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 220,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 529,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $10.58 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

