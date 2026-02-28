Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,185,846,000 after acquiring an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $662,837,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,797.44. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,404.16. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock worth $12,416,105. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $495.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

