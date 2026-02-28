Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.
Global X Silver Miners ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Sharp silver strength and rising safe‑haven demand — analysts and price forecasts show silver rallying amid geopolitical risk and a strong PPI print, supporting mining equities and related ETFs. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6 Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile buying and bullish narrative — Eric Sprott publicly promotes a dramatic silver target and describes a “massive mining sweep,” amplifying speculative and allocation flows into silver miners. That narrative can lift sentiment and fund flows into SIL. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Reduced short interest — short interest in SIL fell ~29% in February (to ~1.64M shares), lowering potential downward pressure from shorts and reducing a structural headwind for further upward moves.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro support from gold outperformance — analysts note gold has resumed outperformance versus the dollar, a positive crossover that often boosts silver and miner equities by correlation and risk‑off flows. Gold back in outperformance mode, silver surge adds to bullish case
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed forecasts and event risk — several price‑forecast pieces flag upside for precious metals but note risks from a hawkish Fed, tariffs and USD strength; these create a conditional outlook for miners rather than a guaranteed rally. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: Market infrastructure disruption — a CME outage interrupted a silver rally, creating intraday confusion and suspicion that dampened orderly price discovery; such interruptions can cause short‑term volatility and hurt liquidity for miner ETFs. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and intermittent pullbacks — several reports note short-term profit taking pushed silver down in recent sessions, which can create choppy trading for SIL despite the broader uptrend. Silver leads gold lower on profit‑taking pressure
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
