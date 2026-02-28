Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

