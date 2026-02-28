27,199 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $130.03 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.97.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Bernstein Upgrade

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Gained

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and personnel/resources page (reference material). Newmont Company Page

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.