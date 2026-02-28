Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

