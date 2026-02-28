Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Stock Holdings Lifted by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,174,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,445,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,688.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,580,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $431.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.85.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

