Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 441,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 283,744 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fujitsu Trading Down 3.1%

About Fujitsu

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

