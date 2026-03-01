Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Grows By 138.8%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,459 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the January 29th total of 53,792 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 305,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTMWW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

