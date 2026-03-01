Apple Inc. $AAPL is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average is $259.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

