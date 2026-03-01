Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $659.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.21. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $669.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

