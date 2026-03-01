Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases Shares of 1,050 Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $769.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.39. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $303.06 and a one year high of $775.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

