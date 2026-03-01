JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. World Investment Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.