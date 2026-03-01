Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,996 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

SPYI opened at $52.09 on Friday. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

