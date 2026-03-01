Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2,162.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 815,554 shares during the last quarter. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,223,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after buying an additional 242,671 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,249.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 534,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

