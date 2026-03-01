Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 12,271 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,960,000 after buying an additional 938,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue‑chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend‑paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro‑driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue‑chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend‑paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro‑driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca‑Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca‑Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,603,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,765.12. This represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock worth $38,577,228. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

