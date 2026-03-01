Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires 33,147 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. FMB Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Article Title

BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Article Title

Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Positive Sentiment: Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Article Title

Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Article Title

Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Article Title

Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals that can weigh on sentiment: Q4 showed an EPS beat but revenue missed estimates (reported Jan. 14), and today’s elevated volume suggests profit‑taking or institutional rebalancing; that combination often triggers sharper intraday declines. (See company Q4 results and trading stats.)

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

