Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,994 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

