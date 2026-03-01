Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $267,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after buying an additional 5,224,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

