Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

