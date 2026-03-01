Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.
Key iShares Silver Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and markets pushed silver higher on renewed safe‑haven flows and demand; FXEmpire notes a ~6% silver gain as traders react to geopolitics and U.S. PPI data, supporting ETF inflows and higher SLV quotes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6% Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from influential precious‑metals investors (Eric Sprott) promoting a “$300 silver squeeze” narrative has amplified retail and speculative interest in silver and SLV today. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Peter Schiff and other commentators framed recent exchange halts as evidence of supply stress/manipulation, a narrative that can fuel bullish positioning in physical‑backed ETFs like SLV. Peter Schiff: CME silver halt ‘better than telling the truth’ as prices surge past $90
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in SLV fell sharply (~37.7% month‑to‑month to ~45.8M shares), reducing immediate short pressure and increasing the potential for squeeze dynamics that can lift the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory filings show Jane Street became SLV’s top holder in Q4, indicating large market‑maker liquidity and positioning changes that can amplify short‑term flows into the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Kitco and market reports show silver strength heading into U.S. PPI and other macro releases; these headlines explain part of intraday momentum but could reverse on data surprises. Gold price slightly up, silver higher ahead of U.S. PPI
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/technical forecasts (FXEmpire) outline upside scenarios if safe‑haven demand persists, but note risks from a hawkish Fed and a stronger dollar that could cap gains. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: A CME trading outage interrupted a critical silver rally, creating execution confusion and investor outrage — such trading halts can temporarily suppress liquidity and price discovery in SLV. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting suggests Jane Street’s large position and option strategies have at times driven abrupt share selling, contributing to short‑term volatility that can hurt SLV during rapid price moves. One Cause Of Silver’s Recent Volatility
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
