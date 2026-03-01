Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $13.46 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

